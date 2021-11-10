Man impersonating cop allegedly raped teen at East Baton Rouge park

BATON ROUGE - A man is accused of detaining and raping a teenage girl while masquerading as a police officer in the Gardere area.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Jason Miller was arrested Tuesday night on charges including false impersonation of a peace officer and first-degree rape.

The alleged assault happened Nov. 7 after Miller allegedly pulled up alongside the 17-year-old victim as she was walking in the area of Starboard Drive and Stern Avenue.

The girl told investigators that Miller flashed what appeared to be a badge from inside his truck and then told her to put her hands against the vehicle. Miller then allegedly asked the girl if she was involved in buying or selling drugs and then placed her in handcuffs before putting her in the backseat of the truck.

The victim said she began recording on her phone while she was riding in the vehicle and noticed Miller had a handgun on the front passenger seat.

Miller reportedly stopped at a nearby park and got into the backseat armed with a stun gun, telling the girl he did not want to have to "stun gun her or hurt her." He then allegedly told the teen he would let her go if she performed sex acts on him.

After the assault, the victim said Miller let her out of the vehicle and then drove away.

The victim was later able to positively identify Miller as the man who raped her. He's also charged with false imprisonment.