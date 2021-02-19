Man identified following deadly 3-vehicle crash in Livonia

LIVONIA- Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish Monday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, a three-vehicle crash was reported near US 190 east of LA 978 just after 7:30 a.m. The crash took the life of 43-year-old Eric Knippers of Many, Louisiana.

Upon further investigation, troopers learned that Knippers was traveling eastbound on US 190 in a 2003 Ford F-150 when the crash occurred. For reasons unknown, the Ford struck the opening of a guardrail and Knippers was ejected from the vehicle. The Ford then struck a 2013 GMC 3500 driven by 42-year-old Jeremy Horner of Livonia.

After Knippers was ejected, he was hit by a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 36-year-old Daniel Revilla of Florida.

Troopers say Knippers was unrestrained at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner's Office. Horner and Revilla were properly restrained and uninjured.

Officials say impairment is not suspected, but routine toxicology samples were taken from all drivers for analysis.