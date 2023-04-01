84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man hurt in domestic shooting Friday, woman detained

2 hours 15 minutes 40 seconds ago Saturday, April 01 2023 Apr 1, 2023 April 01, 2023 4:24 PM April 01, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A woman was detained Friday after allegedly shooting a man at an apartment complex along South Flannery Road. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at the Acadian Place Apartments around 2 p.m. 

Trending News

Police said the woman shot the man in the midsection. The woman was detained and the man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days