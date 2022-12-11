64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man hurt after shooting off North Boulevard Sunday night, police say

Sunday, December 11 2022
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting off North Boulevard Sunday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said shortly before 8 p.m. it responded to the shooting on Eugene Street, just off North Boulevard.

One man was struck by gunfire, and officers said his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

No more information was immediately available.

