Man hurt after shooting off North Boulevard Sunday night, police say
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting off North Boulevard Sunday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said shortly before 8 p.m. it responded to the shooting on Eugene Street, just off North Boulevard.
One man was struck by gunfire, and officers said his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
No more information was immediately available.
