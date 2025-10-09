Man hospitalized after allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend's St. George home, accidently shooting self

ST. GEORGE — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in a subdivision off Siegen Lane late Wednesday night.

Officials said one person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital around 10:49 p.m. along Mint Drive in the Audubon Terrace neighborhood in St. George.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said that the man who was shot arrived at the Mint Drive home intoxicated and "forced his way into the home and began fighting with his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend."

"When he pulled out a gun, they tussled over it, and he accidentally shot himself," deputies added.

He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Several people were detained, deputies added, noting that the charges for the man who broke into the Mint Drive home and shot himself will be determined later.