Man found shot to death in apartment along Plank Road

Saturday, December 09 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead from gunshot wounds in his apartment on Plank Road Saturday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at the Darrynane Apartments, between Truman Street and Devore Drive, around 10:20 a.m. 

The man was found dead in his apartment. Deputies said neighbors reported hearing gunfire on Friday evening, but none of the residents called law enforcement. 

Sources said the man's parents finding his dead body in his apartment.

Additionally, the windows to the apartment were broken, although the specific cause is unknown.

This is a developing story.

