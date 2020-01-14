Man found shot dead Monday near Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Monday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a man was found dead early Monday afternoon at a property along Lanier Drive near off Greenwell Springs Road. Police identified the victim Tuesday as 44-year-old Chedrick Golphin.

The coroner's office determined Golphin was killed by a gunshot, but further details surrounding his killing are unknown at this time.