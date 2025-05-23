Man found guilty of manslaughter after shooting 16-year-old at Port Allen High School football game

PORT ALLEN - A jury found a man guilty of manslaughter after he shot and killed a 16-year-old at a Port Allen High School football game in September 2023.

Jarrettin Jackson II, 19, fired a machine gun during the football game after a fight broke out, resulting in him killing Ja'Kobe Queen and hitting Brasia Davis, a bystander. According to the West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton, Jackson was identified through a broken hand he suffered prior to the shooting and DNA evidence on the firearm, magazine and cartridges he left on the scene.

Clayton said the gun was linked to two shootings in Baton Rouge.

The jury also convicted Jackson of aggravated battery, possession of a machine gun, carrying a firearm on school property and obstruction of justice. Sentencing is set for August 6.