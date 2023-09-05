Suspect in Port Allen football game shooting arrested; school system announces plan for Tuesday

UPDATE: The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in the case. WBRZ will stream it live on YouTube and WBRZ+.

PORT ALLEN - A suspect was taken into custody Monday, three days after a high school student was shot and killed during a football game between Port Allen and Brusly.

On Sunday, deputies said 16-year-old Ja'Kobe Queen's murder stemmed from an argument involving the accused shooter, 18-year-old Jarrettin Jackson II. Law enforcement did not disclose what incited the dispute.

When shots were fired Friday night, 28-year-old Brasia Davis was hit in the arm. Both victims were taken to a hospital where Queen later died.

Jackson was arrested Monday for the second-degree murder of Queen and attempted second-degree murder of Davis.

Resident Grover Harrison III grew up in West Baton Rouge Parish and played football at Brusly High School. He said the short-term fix will be to add metal detectors at the entrances to games, but a more permanent solution deals with changing the culture of the community.

"The long-term fix is the mind set of the people that are attending these games and what would make them want to inflict so much agony and pain on the community at large," Harrison said.

On Saturday, superintendent Chandler Smith said efforts in schools to teach students how to handle situations without violence will be doubled.

“We have on-going programs in our schools that teach students ways to resolve disputes with their peers. We will re-double those efforts and work with the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and others in the coming months to teach our students that violence destroys many people’s lives,” Smith said in a statement.

Students will return to class on Tuesday with crisis teams on campuses around the parish. Read the statement from the school system below.

When West Baton Rouge high school students return to campus on Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday, they will be greeted by additional law enforcement and trauma response teams that include additional social workers and support for students impacted by the shooting at the Port Allen High/Brusly High football game on Friday night.

“We want parents to be assured that their kids will be safe in WBR schools, so out of an

abundance of caution, we are increasing the law enforcement presence at high schools,” said Superintendent Chandler Smith. “This is in addition to our Zero Eyes security system, which detects anyone with a firearm or metal weapon in any school, and immediately notifies both school security personnel and law enforcement. We have had Zero Eyes in our schools for more than two years.”

The West Baton Rouge School Board is also providing additional mental health personnel for the high school students and staff who want or need assistance in dealing with this tragedy, along with an easy QR code that can be found on the WBR Schools website and on its social media for other mental health resources.

In addition, the school system is working closely with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on the investigation and on additional security measures to be implemented at games and school functions in the future.

“We will initiate the use of scanners and very limited, secured entries at all games, and we will have an increased law enforcement presence at games going forward,” said Superintendent Smith.

“We are heart-broken for the families of the shooting, and continue to pray for all involved and for our WBR community,” Smith said. “The West Baton Rouge community is strong and united, and we will get through this tragedy.”

He said the schools have interpersonal coping skills programs in place, and that will be

increased through the school system partnership with the Capturing Kids’ Hearts program.

“We also will reach out to local organizations and agencies to work with them on activities and initiatives to help our students recognize that violence is not the answer and will destroy their lives,” Superintendent Smith said.

Anyone with pictures or video related to the shooting can send that to investigators using the QR code below.