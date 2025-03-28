Man found guilty of 2021 Memorial Day triple murder apologizes to family of toddler killed in crossfire

BATON ROUGE - David Williams was found guilty of killing three people — including a toddler — in a Memorial Day 2021 shooting at a College Drive apartment complex.

Williams, 23, was found guilty of the second-degree murders of Reginald Thomas, 20; Dewayne Dunn Jr., 16; and Ja'Tyri Brown, 1, on Friday. His brother, Ladarius Coleman, was found guilty last year and the 19-year-old was sentenced to life in prison.

While Williams was on the stand during Friday's trial, he apologized to Brown's family.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and I hope you can forgive me," Williams said to the victims' family after he was found guilty.

He also said that he loves children and that "this is hurting me."

Brown's grandmother Hope Provest walked out of the courtroom during Williams' testimony, continuing an emotional trial from the day before.

"Now you're sorry? Now you love kids? Because there's no way when you entered that gate that you didn't spot my baby, my grandbaby had a red bandana on her head," Provest said. "It's a lie, you don't love kids, you didn't feel for killing my baby, you didn't have feelings for the other two victims."

During closing arguments, the prosecutors said Williams is the reason "three people are not here today." The state added that Williams "got what he wanted," referring to guns Thomas and Dunn had on their persons that Coleman and Williams had gone to the pool to procure.



"Those guns are why he went on to execute them," prosecutors said, adding that Williams had no regard for human life, a sentiment echoed in his brother's trial. “He went in there and started this altercation, so he is responsible for their deaths. This was not self defense.”

The defense argued that Williams only fired that day was because Dunn had "decided to raise his gun."

“Who brings an AR to a pool on Memorial Day?" Williams' lawyers asked.

After the trial, Williams was sentenced to life in prison. Williams asked to be sentenced Friday to "get the next chapter of his life started."

District Attorney Hillar Moore said that he is thankful the jury decided to convict Williams.

"Know that this is not how we handle things and Baton Rouge cant be this way," Hillar said, referring to the killings.

Shameka Murry, the mother of Dunn, said that she doesn't understand how someone could be so cruel in reference to Williams after his conviction.

"How a human being can be so heartless and try to find lies and alibis when you know you are wrong, it saddens me, it's tearing me up inside," she said.

Thomas' mother said she is thankful this nearly four year process has almost come to an end.

"You're not just taking someone else life you're taking your own also, because what we've seen in court today, David will spend the rest of his life in jail even though we can't see our children," Twianna Rayburn said. "He will never see the light of day again."

Williams and Coleman's mother, LaToya Coleman, still faces charges that she allegedly helped the pair flee to Texas to avoid arrest.