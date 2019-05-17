86°
Man fatally shot after NOPD officer reports 'life in danger'

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities say one person is dead following a shooting involving an officer with the New Orleans Police Department.

WWL-TV is reporting the incident happened in the 6800 block of Parc Brittany Boulevard Friday. A police spokesperson said seven officers were responding to what was first reported as am aggravated assault. 

Before the shooting was reported, authorities say an officer signaled a "108" which indicates an officer's life is in danger. 

No officers were injured in the incident.

