Man fatally shot after NOPD officer reports 'life in danger'

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities say one person is dead following a shooting involving an officer with the New Orleans Police Department.

WWL-TV is reporting the incident happened in the 6800 block of Parc Brittany Boulevard Friday. A police spokesperson said seven officers were responding to what was first reported as am aggravated assault.

Before the shooting was reported, authorities say an officer signaled a "108" which indicates an officer's life is in danger.

Three NOPD officers shot an aggravated assault suspect in New Orleans East this morning. The suspect is dead. NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson spoke on the scene. @wwltv pic.twitter.com/Ja6flxo2KO — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) May 17, 2019

No officers were injured in the incident.