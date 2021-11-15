Man facing child molestation charges ordered not to coach, seen at youth basketball tryouts

GONZALES - A picture taken Saturday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales shows what several parents say is Jermaine Miles running tryouts at the Ascension Youth Basketball Association.

The problem: Miles was charged with five counts of child molestation in 2019 and ordered by a judge to stay away from coaching.

Initially given a $1 million bond, Miles was released on a much lower $50,000 bond with that stipulation.

"There were some stipulations in the bond that he not coach or mentor or deal with coaching basketball or any other sport with minors," Ascension Parish District Attorney Ricky Babin said.

Babin said law enforcement is investigating why Miles was at the gym.

"Somebody did make a complaint that he was there, just could not confirm whether he was there to watch his own children or to participate in the coaching or mentoring of those young people," Babin said.

According to several parents, Miles was seen holding a clipboard, using a whistle and directly interacting with kids at the tryouts.

Babin said if they determine he was violating the conditions of his bond, it will likely be revoked.

"I would bring to the court's attention anything other than being there as a passive observer as a parent watching his own children. If he was alone with the children, instructing the children, in close proximity working with the children, mentoring the children, picking them up, dropping them off, having any contact like that, I would consider that prohibitive by the bond."

The Sheriff's Office said the children who accused Miles of molesting them were not a part of the basketball league.

We reached out to the Ascension Youth Basketball Association for clarification on Miles' role Saturday but did not hear back. Miles' attorney also declined to comment.