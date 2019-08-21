83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man dies while attempting to extinguish Monday night house fire in Crowley

2 hours 58 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 August 21, 2019 6:23 AM August 21, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: State Fire Marshal's Office

CROWLEY - Fire officials say a 70-year-old man is dead following a Monday night fire in Crowley.

Just after 8:45 p.m., the Crowley Fire Department responded to a fire in the 600 block of West 11th Street. A female occupant was able to escape the fire unharmed.

Authorities say a man's body was located in one of the home's bathrooms.

Investigators learned the pair were in one of the bedrooms when a noise led them to the living room. Once there, the two saw sparks coming from the window air conditioning unit.

The woman told authorities the man tried to extinguish the flames while she exited the house. Despite her urging him to exit with her, the man never emerged from the house.

Officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined, but an electrical malfunction hasn't been ruled out at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days