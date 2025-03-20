Man dies after being found unresponsive at St. Gabriel chemical plant

ST. GABRIEL — A man died after being found unresponsive at a St. Gabriel chemical plant Thursday morning.

St. Gabriel Police said that emergency crews were dispatched to the Nutrien Nitrogen Plant around 8:28 a.m. to find the unresponsive man. He was brought to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The plant issued a statement confirming an employee died and that they are investigating the cause of his death.

No foul play is suspected, but the St. Gabriel Police Department said his death was not caused by a medical condition.

The man's death is under investigation.