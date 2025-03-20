63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man dies after being found unresponsive at St. Gabriel chemical plant

1 hour 56 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, March 20 2025 Mar 20, 2025 March 20, 2025 1:18 PM March 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — A man died after being found unresponsive at a St. Gabriel chemical plant Thursday morning.

St. Gabriel Police said that emergency crews were dispatched to the Nutrien Nitrogen Plant around 8:28 a.m. to find the unresponsive man. He was brought to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The plant issued a statement confirming an employee died and that they are investigating the cause of his death.

No foul play is suspected, but the St. Gabriel Police Department said his death was not caused by a medical condition.

The man's death is under investigation.

