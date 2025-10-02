Man dead after shooting on Apple Street, King Ard Street in Hammond, police say

HAMMOND — A man died in the hospital after he was shot, Hammond Police said Thursday.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Apple Street and King Ard Street on Wednesday. The man was taken to the hospital but died shortly after he arrived.

“This type of violence will not be tolerated in our community," Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr said. "Our detectives are working diligently to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. We are asking for the public’s assistance—if you know something, please come forward. Together, we can keep Hammond safe.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact HPD at 985-277-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.