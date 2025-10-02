88°
Latest Weather Blog
Man dead after shooting on Apple Street, King Ard Street in Hammond, police say
HAMMOND — A man died in the hospital after he was shot, Hammond Police said Thursday.
Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Apple Street and King Ard Street on Wednesday. The man was taken to the hospital but died shortly after he arrived.
“This type of violence will not be tolerated in our community," Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr said. "Our detectives are working diligently to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. We are asking for the public’s assistance—if you know something, please come forward. Together, we can keep Hammond safe.”
Trending News
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact HPD at 985-277-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cleo Fields bought thousands in Oracle stock days before its involvement in...
-
Baton Rouge man arrested, accused of raping 12-year-old girl in St. Gabriel
-
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra hosts Bachtoberfest
-
Nonprofit asks residents to go 'Lights Out' at night as millions of...
-
BRPD searching for man accused of stealing meat from Albertsons on Airline...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Cooper Odle
-
Kelly: Nussmeier didn't aggravate injury vs. Ole Miss
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
College football national championship game returning to New Orleans after 2027 season,...
-
LSU, South Carolina set for Saturday night showdown on Oct. 11