Man dead after car rear-ends school bus in St. Helena Parish
GREENSBURG — A man is dead after his car hit a St. Helena Parish School District bus Friday morning just outside Greensburg.
Around 7:38 a.m., the bus was traveling west on La. 10 westbound near Bell Road when it was rear-ended by an SUV, St. Helena Parish Schools officials said. The bus driver was trying to make a left turn when the SUV rear-ended the bus.
The SUV's driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was killed after the crash.
The bus driver and students on the bus were unharmed. Students who were on the bus were brought to the St. Helena Arts and Technology Academy.
