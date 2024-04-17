79°
Man convicted of August arson that set ex-girlfriend's car ablaze
BATON ROUGE — Richard Head, a man previously arrested for setting his ex-girlfriend's car ablaze in August, was formally charged Wednesday.
Head, 35, was charged with one count of simple arson for the Aug. 12 incident.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested Head after he set the car on fire while it was parked in on 72nd Avenue near Plank Road. The owner of the vehicle was Head's ex-girlfriend. During an investigation, it was learned he called her, admitted to lighting the car on fire and blocked her number.
