Man cited after tailgate theft accusation; he had been barred from LSU last February

BATON ROUGE — LSU police say a man barred from campus after a series of thefts was arrested again during the weekend after being suspected of stealing items from a tailgate party on the Quad during the Tigers' football game with UCLA.

Shawn Foreman, 45, was cited for remaining after forbidden; he had been barred from campus in February. An LSU police officer said Foreman was suspected of stealing from a group that had set up a tailgate in the Quad. Foreman was not charged with theft in Saturday's incident.

In August, Foreman was twice accused of stealing scooters — one from outside Spruce Hall and the other near the library. The agency said then that Foreman had been cited for burglary, theft and remaining after forbidden five times previously on campus and was barred from LSU effective Feb. 15, 2024.

LSU police said Foreman has no affiliation with the school.