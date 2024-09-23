93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man cited after tailgate theft accusation; he had been barred from LSU last February

3 hours 1 minute 42 seconds ago Monday, September 23 2024 Sep 23, 2024 September 23, 2024 1:33 PM September 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU police say a man barred from campus after a series of thefts was arrested again during the weekend after being suspected of stealing items from a tailgate party on the Quad during the Tigers' football game with UCLA.

Shawn Foreman, 45, was cited for remaining after forbidden; he had been barred from campus in February. An LSU police officer said Foreman was suspected of stealing from a group that had set up a tailgate in the Quad. Foreman was not charged with theft in Saturday's incident.

In August, Foreman was twice accused of stealing scooters — one from outside Spruce Hall and the other near the library. The agency said then that Foreman had been cited for burglary, theft and remaining after forbidden five times previously  on campus and was barred from LSU effective Feb. 15, 2024.

Trending News

LSU police said Foreman has no affiliation with the school.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days