Man charged with murder in triple shooting off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Tuesday related to a deadly shooting that happened near Plank Road in early January.
The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed Lyndon B. Johnson was booked into the parish jail Tuesday on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, for the Jan. 5 shooting.
Police said the gunfire on Jefferson Avenue near Plank Road struck three people. Trikee Kelly, 36, died at the scene. The other two victims were rushed to a hospital for treatment at the time.
Johnson was arrested during a traffic stop Monday. His other charges include attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
