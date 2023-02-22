Man charged in crash that killed 6-year-old girl pleads not guilty

CLINTON – The man accused of driving drunk and causing a wreck that killed a 6-year-old girl and injured her parents pleaded not guilty to the charges against him on Wednesday.

Kenneth King, 62, is charged with one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injury.

His trial is now set for June 19.

Investigators said the family of 6-year-old Clara Carpenter was driving along Highway 10 in Jackson on Nov. 25 when King’s car crossed the center line and slammed into the family’s car.

Authorities took a toxicology sample from King and determined he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.