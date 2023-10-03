Man caught operating 'large-scale drug operation' out of Abita Springs home

ABITA SPRINGS - A man was booked on a slew of drug charges after deputies found a trove of drugs and weapons inside of his home in southeast Louisiana.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that 28-year-old Allen Tate Jr. was booked on dozens of drug and weapons charges.

Deputies started looking into Tate back in September and deputies raided his home on Eagle Street Monday. Some of the items seized inside included fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, LSD, numerous prescription drugs and six firearms.

“This individual was operating what appeared to be a large-scale drug operation out of his residence,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement. “While we like to encourage entrepreneurship, this is not the kind of business we want in St. Tammany."

A full list of the items seized from Tate's home, as well as his charges, can be found below.

- Six firearms

- Approximately 458 dosage units of fentanyl (M30)

- Approximately 1.5 grams of unknown blue powder

- Approximately 32 oz of suspected Liquid THC

- Approximately 29 units of suspected psilocybin mushrooms edibles

- Approximately 32 units of pre-rolled suspected marijuana

- Approximately 420 units of suspected THC cartridges

- Approximately 325 dosage units of suspected Ecstasy

- Approximately 1092 grams of suspected THC wax

- Approximately 304.4 grams of suspected THC oil

- Approximately 669 dosage units of suspected Alprazolam

- Approximately 22.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine

- Approximately 16.9 grams of suspected marijuana seeds

- Approximately 944.2 grams of suspected marijuana

- Approximately 54.4 grams of suspected MDMA

- Approximately 12.8 grams of suspected Cocaine

- Approximately 202 dosage units of suspected Adderall

- Approximately 18 dosage units of suspected MDMA

- Approximately 36 dosage units of suspected suboxone pills

- Approximately 154 dosage units of suspected LSD

- Approximately 5.5 grams of suspected Fentanyl and MDMA

- Approximately 591.6 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms

- Approximately 21.9 grams of suspected liquid LSD

- Approximately 71 dosage units of suboxone films

- Approximately 4 dosage units of Hydrocodone

- Approximately 1.1 grams of an unknown orange wax substance

- Drug Paraphernalia Associated with the Distribution of Illegal Narcotics.

- A set of brass knuckles

- $21,850 in cash

Tate was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:



4 Counts of L.R.S. 40:966(A/C) Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoids

2 Counts of L.R.S. 40:966(A/C) Possession with the Intent to Distribute LSD

2 Counts of L.R.S. 40:966(A/C) Possession with the Intent to Distribute Psilocybin Mushrooms.

2 Counts of L.R.S. 40:966(A/C) Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA

2 Counts of L.R.S. 40:967(A/C) Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl

1 Count of L.R.S. 40:967(A/C) Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

2 Counts of L.R.S. 40:967(A/C) Possession with the Intent to Distribute Amphetamine/Adderall

1 Count of L.R.S. 40:967(A/C) Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine

1 Count of L.R.S. 40:967(A/C) Possession with the Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone

3 Counts of L.R.S. 40:968(A/C) Possession with the Intent to Distribute Suboxone

4 Counts of L.R.S. 40:969(A/C) Possession with the Intent to Distribute Alprazolam

7 Counts of L.R.S. 14:95 (E) Illegal carry of Weapons in the Presence of a CDS

1 Count of L.R.S. 14:95.3 Unlawful use of Body Armor

1 Count of L.R.S. 40:1785 Possession of an Unregistered Controlled Weapon (short barrel rifle)

1 Count of L.R.S. 40:1041 Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

1 Count of L.R.S. 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

1 Count of 32:364 L.R.S. Fenders and Mudguards Required on Vehicle

1 Count of 32:361.1 L.R.S. View Outward or Inward Through Windshield or Windows; Obscuring Prohibited.