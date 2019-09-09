93°
Man catches record-breaking 14-foot alligator in Georgia lake
QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga - A Georgia fisherman broke a state record by catching a 14-foot alligator.
Derrick Snelson was fishing on Lake Eufaula when the alligator latched onto his pole. It took him and five other fishermen to wrangle it in.
“It was just unbelievable. I really can't describe it. You need to see it,” Snelson told WSB-TV. “We'll have it 'life-size' mounted. I guess I'll have to build a house around it. It's going to be a monster laying on the living room floor for a while,” he said.
The previous record for largest alligator caught was a 13-foot reptile in 2013.
