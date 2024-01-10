Man called Vidalia authorities, said he was going to commit mass shooting at MS high school

54°
22 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, January 10 2024 Jan 10, 2024 January 10, 2024 10:59 AM January 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ALEXANDRIA - A man was sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison after threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Mississippi high school. 

The United States Department of Justice issued a statement Wednesday morning saying that Kenneth Moody, 33, of Arkansas was sentenced for making threats. 

Officials said Moody called the Vidalia Police Department in July 2022 and said he wanted to turn himself in for what he planned to do. Moody said he had been planning to commit a mass shooting at Natchez High School in Mississippi and had been planning for months. He was armed with loaded automatic weapons. 

Police traced the call to Moody's subscriber information based in Arkansas. He was living in Vidalia at the time. 

Moody was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

