Man breaks into car in Ascension Parish, uses stolen card in Baton Rouge

5 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, July 19 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies in Ascension are searching for a man who broke into a vehicle and a wallet.

After the theft, the man used the stolen card at an area gas station in Baton Rouge on Highland Road. After making a purchase, deputies say the suspect left the gas station in an older model white Ford pickup truck.

Anyone who may have information on this case can call the the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.

