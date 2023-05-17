Man booked in LSU rape investigation arrested for similar charges in another parish

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday on two counts of rape; one happening in Galliano and the other on LSU's campus.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Izak Barnett of Galliano was accused of raping a girl at a party after she drank alcohol and fell asleep. The victim said she woke up to Barnett covering her mouth as he assaulted her.

While the rape happened in December, deputies say the investigation began on March 29. While looking into the allegations, deputies found another victim who had been raped on LSU's campus. The report did not specify when the crime happened.

Deputies said Barnett was brought in for questioning on Monday, where he admitted to LSUPD that he had sex with the woman without her consent and placed his hand over her mouth.

Barnett was arrested for third-degree rape by LSUPD and second-degree rape by Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with a $293,000 bond.