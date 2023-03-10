Man booked for murder weeks after victim was found shot to death in BR neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of murdering someone who was found shot to death behind a home last month.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Aaron Young, 42, was arrested Thursday in the killing, which was discovered Feb. 25. At the time, police said James Evans, 48, was found dead behind a house on Progress Street.

Police did not release further details on the investigation.

Young was booked on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice.