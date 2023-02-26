66°
Man found dead behind home along Progress Street on Saturday morning

Saturday, February 25 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead behind a home along Progress Street on Saturday morning. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 48-year-old James Evans was shot to death and found shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. 

No information on motives or a suspect has been released. This is a developing story. 

