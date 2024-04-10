Man booked for infant son's murder was out on bond in child endangerment case

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested in his infant son's death was out on bond in a domestic violence case when he fatally abused the child, according to court records.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 25-year-old Luciano Livious Sr. was booked for second-degree murder and cruelty to juveniles. East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore told WBRZ on Wednesday that Livious is being jailed without bond after his latest arrest.

Police said Livious took his 6-month-old son to the hospital on June 3 with what appeared to be "non-accidental trauma." The infant died from his injuries on Monday, June 5.

After the boy's death, medical personnel determined the boy died of shaken baby syndrome.

According to arrest paperwork, Livious said "he shook the baby multiple times to make him stop crying." Doctors said the shaking caused a fatal brain bleed.

East Baton Rouge court records also indicate Livious had at least two prior arrests for crimes committed against a dating partner.

In February 2023, he was arrested after he allegedly choked the mother of his child while their son, who was 3 months old at the time, was just feet away. Arrest documents said Livious only stopped attacking the woman after his mother walked into the room and yelled at him to let her go.

At that time, he was given a $1,000 bond under the conditions that he sign up for homebound monitoring for seven months and complete a 26-week domestic violence course. He has since pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

In 2021, he was also booked for simple damage to property for allegedly vandalizing his ex-girlfriend's car, causing more than $1,900 worth of damage. He is also awaiting trial in that case.

The Department of Children and Family Services released the following statement Thursday.

This morning we received information from the coroner about the tragic death of this 6-month-old infant. The information confirmed the child died of abuse and neglect, making it possible for DCFS to release certain information under the federal Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act.

As a department, it is our desire to provide information that we are allowed to provide, while maintaining the respect and dignity of those involved and those who confidentially report suspected child abuse and/or neglect.

DCFS was saddened to learn of the death of this infant. This case was initially reported to DCFS on June 3, 2023, as a life-threatening injury. Prior to this date, the family had no child welfare involvement with DCFS.