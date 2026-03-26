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Man arrested on drug, gun charges in Baton Rouge was wanted by deputies in Mississippi on similar charges

2 hours 25 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, March 26 2026 Mar 26, 2026 March 26, 2026 1:37 PM March 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A fugitive from Adams County, Mississippi, wanted on drug and gun charges was apprehended in Baton Rouge on Thursday.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrested 26-year-old Dionntae Dishta, Adams County deputies said. 

Dishta was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a variety of drug and gun charges, including the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I drugs. He was also arrested on charges connected to criminal gang activity.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said Dishta was one of the department's "most wanted fugitives."

Dishta was wanted by Adams County deputies on tampering with evidence, trafficking a controlled substance, controlled substance violation and receiving stolen property charges. 

Pending extradition and legal proceedings, Dishta will remain in custody in Louisiana, deputies noted.

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