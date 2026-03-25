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1 dead, two hospitalized after Amtrak train and truck collide in Amite

8 hours 4 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, March 25 2026 Mar 25, 2026 March 25, 2026 3:06 PM March 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE - One person died and two others were injured after an Amtrak train and a truck  collided in Amite on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened shortly before 2:40 p.m. at Highway 51 and Ponders Quarters Lane. 

Deputies said there were three victims, with one confirmed dead and two others taken to the hospital. Deputies say the person who died, an unidentified man in his 20s, was a passenger in the truck; the driver was hospitalized.

A passenger on the train was also hospitalized due to a panic attack, according to deputies.

The involved train has been released from the scene and is southbound toward its destination, deputies said. It was carrying 149 passengers at the time of the incident.

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Highway 51 has since re-opened.

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