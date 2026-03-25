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Assumption deputies: Rape suspect arrested for separate sex crimes against victim under 14
NAPOLEONVILLE - Assumption deputies arrested a rape suspect Wednesday morning for sex crimes against a victim under the age of 14, officials said.
Cody Landry, 35, had previously been arrested for third-degree rape, molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery.
Deputies said they received a complaint in Dec. 2025 from a person who said a child was a victim of sex crimes by Landry. Officials believe Landry allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse multiple times with the child, who was under the age of fourteen, over a period of three years.
Officials arrested Landry on Wednesday morning as he appeared in court for a trial on the aforementioned rape charge. Landry's original bond was revoked; Additionally, Landry was ordered to be held without bail, and he remains in the Assumption Parish Detention Center as he awaits a bond hearing.
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Landry was booked for three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
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