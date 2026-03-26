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Deputies: Father, son, convicted felon arrested in Roseland drug bust

3 hours 12 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, March 26 2026 Mar 26, 2026 March 26, 2026 12:51 PM March 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ROSELAND — Three men, two of them father and son, were arrested in a Roseland drug bust, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday. 

According to the sheriff's office, 48-year-old Travis Allen Gunter, his 26-year-old son Travis Michael Gunter and 32-year-old Jervenski "Duck" Johnson were selling drugs out of a home along Bennett Road. 

Deputies said the three sold heroin, meth, fentanyl and marijuana. They found the drugs in a search of the home, along with a loaded rifle and "evidence of drug distribution."

The elder Gunter was booked on a multitude of drug-related charges, including possession with intent to distribute Schedule I and II narcotics and illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance. TPSO said he also had two outstanding warrants. 

His son was only booked for possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotics and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

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Johnson was booked on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, as well as several other drug-related charges. 

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