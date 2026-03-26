84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee arrested on malfeasance charges; DOC says she has been fired

6 hours 59 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, March 26 2026 Mar 26, 2026 March 26, 2026 9:02 AM March 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — An Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee was arrested on malfeasance in office charges.

Trenda Parker, 46, was arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on Wednesday. 

Parker was hired at the correctional facility in November 2025, the Department of Corrections said. She was fired on Wednesday.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days