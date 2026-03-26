Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee arrested on malfeasance charges; DOC says she has been fired

ST. GABRIEL — An Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee was arrested on malfeasance in office charges.

Trenda Parker, 46, was arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on Wednesday.

Parker was hired at the correctional facility in November 2025, the Department of Corrections said. She was fired on Wednesday.