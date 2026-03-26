Farmers struggle as fertilizer prices continue to rise amid conflict overseas

WHITE CASTLE - The war with Iran has caused vast disruptions to the world's oil supply because of the currently active blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the United Nations, around one-third of the global fertilizer trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

On top of last year's tariffs, farmers across the country are struggling.

"It's hard to see all of the impacts, but you sure feel it, of everything that has to do with fuel. We're just in a bad place right now, trying to settle the country and get everything back on the right path. This is part of the hiccup we're all willing to bear it and get things right," retired sugar cane farmer Camille Landry said.

Nitrogen continues to rise in price, ultimately increasing the price of fertilizer, used daily by farmers.

According to a specialist with the LSU Ag Center, nitrogen-based fertilizer prices have increased up to 40%.

"Producers are applying fertilizer on pastures for livestock as we start the green up from the winter, so there is a bigger demand at this time of the year, so we typically see a little bit of an increase, but certainly not the levels we are seeing now. The levels we are seeing now are undoubtedly related to the things that we see in fuel and oil prices," LSU Agricultural Experiment Station Associate Director Kurt Guidry said.