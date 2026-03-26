Amite Police searching for woman accused of attempted murder, armed robbery along Richardson Street

AMITE — Amite Police officers are trying to locate an attempted murder and armed robbery suspect.

According to police, Breanna Walker is a suspect in a March 22 stabbing that happened around 2:10 a.m. along Richardson Street. Police said that the victim in the stabbing was attacked by Walker, who then went through their pockets and removed their personal belongings.

Walker is wanted on attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amite City Police Department at 985-748-6169.