'We're getting there:' New owners of Fleur de Lis Pizza give update on renovations

BATON ROUGE - If you've driven by the closed Fleur De Lis Pizza on Government Street recently, you may have noticed that construction fencing has been removed and the site remains unchanged. It closed in July 2022.

Big Horn River, LLC, purchased the local restaurant in June 2025. Company representative Carl Batson says they still plan to reopen the beloved pizza spot, but their renovation timeline has been pushed back a few months.

"We're getting there, we haven't given up on it," said Batson.

The new target start date for renovations is early May, and Batson remains hopeful it will be open before the end of the year. Mid City architecture firm TIEK BYDAY remains on the project.