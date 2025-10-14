Man arrested on drug charges, later accused of rape, video voyeurism by Morgan City Police

MORGAN CITY — Morgan City Police have arrested a man accused of rape and video voyeurism.

Michael Anthony Noel, 53, was arrested at the end of September on narcotics charges, but further investigation revealed that Noel had allegedly committed several sex crimes.

Noel was then arrested on Monday on two counts each of third-degree rape and sexual battery, as well as eight counts of video voyeurism.

"The Morgan City Police Department is requesting the public's assistance with identifying any additional victims who may be connected to Mr. Noel," MCPD officials said.