59°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested on child porn charges; web history showed dozens of sexual searches
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for two counts of pornography involving juveniles after investigators secured his IP address and found several damning web searches.
Officials arrested Cody Owens, 24, for two counts of pornography involving juveniles after he allegedly uploaded two pornographic videos to a chat messenger. Officials with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation were notified and secured his IP address, which led them to find Owens' search history.
The history showed dozens of damning searches; combined with the address and credit card information the Bureau was able to retrieve, the evidence ultimately led to Owens' arrest.
Trending News
Owens was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and his bond has not yet been set.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Driver left special needs child on EBR school bus; 5-year-old found hours...
-
DOTD accepts costly bid on Pecue Lane expansion project; final phase of...
-
NAKAMOTO: State Police fires trooper famous for social media persona amid scrutiny...
-
Impressive turnout at Brusly blood drive Thursday; community members donating to help...
-
Video from Addis police chase