Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested on 5th DWI offense in Thibodaux
Thibodaux- Deputies have arrested a man in Lafourche Parish on his fifth DWI offense.
According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, Donald Bolden, 37, was arrested Sunday evening after deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 309 in Thibodaux.
Authorities say Bolden was pulled over and the odor of alcohol was strong on his breath. After performing a breathalyzer test, his blood alcohol content registered at 0.087%.
Bolden was on probation from his fourth DWI offense back in 2014. Bolden was also driving with a suspended license with a hardship exception, but was in violation of that exception.
He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux and charged with the following:
-DWI
-Speeding
-Driving under suspension
-No ignition interlock device
-Violating hardship exception with a suspended license
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Electro-fishing boats show dangerous asain carp population growth
-
Local customers may be affected as AT&T employees go on strike
-
Hundreds from all over the state lined up for American Idol auditions
-
Funeral service held in Lafayette for former Gov. Kathleen Blanco
-
Local customers may be affected as AT&T employees go on strike