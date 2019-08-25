Man arrested on 5th DWI offense in Thibodaux

Thibodaux- Deputies have arrested a man in Lafourche Parish on his fifth DWI offense.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, Donald Bolden, 37, was arrested Sunday evening after deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 309 in Thibodaux.

Authorities say Bolden was pulled over and the odor of alcohol was strong on his breath. After performing a breathalyzer test, his blood alcohol content registered at 0.087%.

Bolden was on probation from his fourth DWI offense back in 2014. Bolden was also driving with a suspended license with a hardship exception, but was in violation of that exception.

He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux and charged with the following:

-DWI

-Speeding

-Driving under suspension

-No ignition interlock device

-Violating hardship exception with a suspended license