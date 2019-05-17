Man arrested in deadly overnight stabbing in Gonzales

GONZALES - Deputies have arrested a man tied to a deadly stabbing that happened Thursday night.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says it first received reports of a shooting around midnight on Denham Road in Gonzales. There, deputies found a man suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, died a short while later.

The sheriff's office says Reese Plaisance, 31, was arrested in connection with the attack. It's still unknown why he allegedly attacked the victim.

Plaisance was booked into the parish jail for second-degree murder and illegal carrying of weapons.