88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested in deadly overnight stabbing in Gonzales

1 hour 58 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 May 17, 2019 2:22 PM May 17, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Deputies have arrested a man tied to a deadly stabbing that happened Thursday night.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says it first received reports of a shooting around midnight on Denham Road in Gonzales. There, deputies found a man suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, died a short while later.

The sheriff's office says Reese Plaisance, 31, was arrested in connection with the attack. It's still unknown why he allegedly attacked the victim.

Plaisance was booked into the parish jail for second-degree murder and illegal carrying of weapons.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days