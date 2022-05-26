Man arrested in dating app meet-up that turned into shooting near Baton Rouge club

Keion Johnson (2018 booking photo)

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man suspected of using a dating app to lure a person to a dead-end street where he then shot the victim.

The attack happened May 10 after the victim made contact with Keion Johnson, 23, on the Grindr app, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The victim told police he left a friend's apartment at Red Stick Social that night and drove to the meet-up on S. 16th Street. Johnson then allegedly had the victim drive to the end of Spain Street, about a block away from the social club.

Once there, Johnson told the victim to get in the backseat of the car so he could "show him something," according to arrest documents. The victim heard Johnson—who was standing outside the car on the driver's side—make a phone call, and within minutes shots were fired into the side of the vehicle.

The victim, who was shot three times, jumped out the passenger side door and ran back to Red Stick Social where he asked someone to call for help. He was taken to a hospital and survived.

Johnson was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Police noted that Johnson has a history of violent crimes, including charges of attempted murder and sexual battery. Johnson was previously booked in another 2018 shooting on S. 16th Street that left a man paralyzed.