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Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting on North 49th Street

4 hours 41 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, March 21 2026 Mar 21, 2026 March 21, 2026 1:07 PM March 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting on North 49th Street that left a 32-year-old man dead.

The shooting occurred on March 11 around 2:40 a.m. when 32-year-old Johnathan Archille was shot multiple times following a verbal argument. 

On Saturday, 40-year-old Princeton Oliver was arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting on booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several charges, including second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon. 

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Oliver has a criminal history of simple burglary, manslaughter, resisting an officer and monetary instrument abuse. 

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