Man arrested in Ascension after allegedly trying to meet child for sex

Derrick Louque

GONZALES - A man was arrested in Ascension Parish after he was caught trying to solicit sex from a minor during an online child exploitation sting involving the FBI.

Louisiana State Police said Derrick Louque, 38, was taken into custody Wednesday on several charges.

Louque was arrested after he arranged a meet-up with an undercover federal agent posing as a juvenile on social media. Investigators say Louque intended to have sex with what he though to be a child.

Troopers and the FBI took Louque into custody after he arrived for the meet-up.

He is booked in the Ascension Parish jail on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes, and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.