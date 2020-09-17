87°
Man arrested in Ascension after allegedly trying to meet child for sex

1 hour 57 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 September 17, 2020 2:20 PM September 17, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Derrick Louque

GONZALES - A man was arrested in Ascension Parish after he was caught trying to solicit sex from a minor during an online child exploitation sting involving the FBI.

Louisiana State Police said Derrick Louque, 38, was taken into custody Wednesday on several charges.

Louque was arrested after he arranged a meet-up with an undercover federal agent posing as a juvenile on social media. Investigators say Louque intended to have sex with what he though to be a child. 

Troopers and the FBI took Louque into custody after he arrived for the meet-up.

He is booked in the Ascension Parish jail on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes, and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

