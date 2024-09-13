Man arrested for two Denham Springs school fires over the summer

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man was arrested for two school fires that took place over the summer, according to the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Jason Jones, 38, was booked Thursday for allegedly causing a fire at the English Hall of Denham Springs High School that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage on May 26 as well as setting fire to a portable building at Seventh Ward Elementary Aug. 31.

The fire marshal said another agency was looking into residential fires at Jones' home when they noticed he had a resemblance to previously released video at one of the school fires. The fire marshal said Jones admitted his involvement in both cases and was placed under arrest.

Jones was booked for two counts of simple arson and criminal trespass.