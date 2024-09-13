Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for two Denham Springs school fires over the summer
DENHAM SPRINGS - A man was arrested for two school fires that took place over the summer, according to the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Jason Jones, 38, was booked Thursday for allegedly causing a fire at the English Hall of Denham Springs High School that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage on May 26 as well as setting fire to a portable building at Seventh Ward Elementary Aug. 31.
The fire marshal said another agency was looking into residential fires at Jones' home when they noticed he had a resemblance to previously released video at one of the school fires. The fire marshal said Jones admitted his involvement in both cases and was placed under arrest.
Trending News
Jones was booked for two counts of simple arson and criminal trespass.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish residents dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Francine
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescues woman pinned under tree in Donaldsonville
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
Sports Video
-
LSU's interior defensive line is thin heading into game against South Carolina
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10