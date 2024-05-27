86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crews cleaning Denham Springs High School after weekend fire

Monday, May 27 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
DENHAM SPRINGS - Crews worked at Denham Springs High School on Monday after a fire in the building over the weekend. 

Crews said a fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and damaged the English Hall. School officials said there was no structural damage and the cause has not been determined. 

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what started the fire. 

No more information was immediately available. 

