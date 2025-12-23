63°
Annual Christmas party in New Roads brings food, gifts and Christmas cheer to hundreds of families

Tuesday, December 23 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - An annual Christmas party in New Roads brought food, gifts and Christmas cheer to hundreds of families on Tuesday.

Organizers served jambalaya on Main Street, gave away over 60 bicycles and distributed hundreds of toys to families in need, selected by local teachers.

