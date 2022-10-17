71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for stalking, violating protective order; flying drone over victim's home

1 hour 8 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, October 17 2022 Oct 17, 2022 October 17, 2022 3:14 PM October 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

MORGAN CITY - A man who has been previously arrested for violating a protective order was arrested again Saturday for flying a drone over the victim's home and recording video. 

According to the Morgan City Police Department, the victim noticed a drone flying over their home and called the police. The victim has an active protective order against 53-year-old Patrick Arabie. 

Officers executed a search warrant at Arabie's home and found video recorded on his phone of the drone flying over the victim's home Oct. 13. 

Arabie was arrested for stalking, violating a protective order and video voyeurism. 

Trending News

Officers said Arabie has been arrested four times since March for violating the protective order. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days