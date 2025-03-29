Man arrested for shooting at juvenile and mother

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police arrested a man for attempted first degree murder after they say he shot at a woman he had a close relationship with and a juvenile.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 28 around midnight when 39-year-old Tommie Johnson began shooting into a white Dodge Challenger at a home in the 4500 block of Southwind Drive. Two black men and one juvenile were in the car at the time of the shooting.

Johnson fired into the car approximately 13 times and then fled the scene, according to the arrest report. One of the men in the car suffered what appeared to be minor cuts to his hand and arm, while the juvenile suffered a gun shot wound to the hip.

The juvenile lived at the home with their mother, who Johnson had a close relationship with. The juvenile and the mother had an argument with Johnson earlier and were returning to the home to get clothes when the shooting took place.

The juvenile was able to positively identify Johnson in a photo line up as the man who shot her.

Johnson was arrested on three counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons.