Man arrested for series of crimes including kidnapping, drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE - Simple robbery, drive-by shooting and kidnapping are just a few of the charges that 25-year-old Andrew Smith now faces.

Smith was arrested by Baton Rouge Police on July 4.

According to police documents, Smith attacked his ex-girlfriend and burned her with a cigarette in April 2018. In that same incident, he pointed a gun at her and her mother before leaving the scene.

On May 12, 2018, Smith allegedly opened fire on a car while driving on N. Foster Drive. The victims were not injured in the incident, but told police that they had a protective order filed against Smith earlier this year.

The next day, Smith was seen following an ex-girlfriend's vehicle while in a car with another person, according to police documents. The two intentionally rammed her vehicle, which had her twin infant sons inside. Smith then attacked her and took the two children which he fathered.

Records also show that on June 20, Smith took the child of an ex-girlfriend while it was being babysat. He is not the parent of this child. After calling the suspect with police present, Smith admitted to kidnapping them.

On Wednesday, Smith was arrested for multiple charges and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.