76°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for robbing Verizon store twice, stole $44,000 worth of phones
ASCENSION – Ascension Parish detectives arrested a man who robbed a Verizon Wireless store in Prairieville twice last year.
Deputies arrested 39-year-old Howard Julian III for two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The store was robbed on Oct. 3 and on Dec. 4.
The investigation revealed that Julian forced employees into a storage room before leaving with a total of $44,000 worth of cell phones.
Trending News
Julian was arrested at his home in Baton Rouge by the Louisiana State Police Task Force on Jan. 19. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on the above charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good Samaritans donate building material and labor after woman's home hit by...
-
Questions remain around BTR Runway Extension Project affecting businesses around Plank Road
-
Government Street businesses bustling despite recent closures
-
Father charged with negligent homicide after 4-year-old shot himself on Prescott Road
-
After avoiding charges for 9 years, man indicted in his wife's grisly...